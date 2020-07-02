All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

117 Peachtree Court

117 Peachtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

117 Peachtree Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH A NEW LARGE PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD! Bright and specious. 1st floor has a master bedroom with its own remodeled private bathroom, a specious living room, a remodeled kitchen with white quartz countertops, a dining area, all new plumbing fixtures, all new stainless-steel appliances & a laundry room. 2nd floor has a large size bedroom, a remodeled bathroom and a large closet for extra storage! Beautiful and bright with all new upgraded lighting fixtures! Plenty of parking! Excellent location! Call for a showing today! Free RHINO security deposit available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Peachtree Court have any available units?
117 Peachtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 117 Peachtree Court have?
Some of 117 Peachtree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Peachtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Peachtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Peachtree Court pet-friendly?
No, 117 Peachtree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 117 Peachtree Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Peachtree Court offers parking.
Does 117 Peachtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Peachtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Peachtree Court have a pool?
No, 117 Peachtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Peachtree Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Peachtree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Peachtree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Peachtree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Peachtree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Peachtree Court does not have units with air conditioning.

