117 Peachtree Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH A NEW LARGE PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD! Bright and specious. 1st floor has a master bedroom with its own remodeled private bathroom, a specious living room, a remodeled kitchen with white quartz countertops, a dining area, all new plumbing fixtures, all new stainless-steel appliances & a laundry room. 2nd floor has a large size bedroom, a remodeled bathroom and a large closet for extra storage! Beautiful and bright with all new upgraded lighting fixtures! Plenty of parking! Excellent location! Call for a showing today! Free RHINO security deposit available!