116 Peachtree Court

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome with fenced backyard and covered porch. Ceramic tile downstairs and vinyl plank flooring upstairs. Includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, resurfaced kitchen countertop, custom blinds, ceiling fans and light fixtures. Includes full size washer-dryer connections, utility room and brick fireplace.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/116-peachtree-ct-kennedale-tx-76060-usa-unit-b/b4fcfaf7-f5bd-40a0-a8ae-4899e62a8d80
(RLNE4988626)