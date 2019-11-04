All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:40 PM

116 Peachtree Court

116 Peachtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Peachtree Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome with fenced backyard and covered porch. Ceramic tile downstairs and vinyl plank flooring upstairs. Includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, resurfaced kitchen countertop, custom blinds, ceiling fans and light fixtures. Includes full size washer-dryer connections, utility room and brick fireplace.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/116-peachtree-ct-kennedale-tx-76060-usa-unit-b/b4fcfaf7-f5bd-40a0-a8ae-4899e62a8d80

(RLNE4988626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Peachtree Court have any available units?
116 Peachtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 116 Peachtree Court have?
Some of 116 Peachtree Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Peachtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Peachtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Peachtree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Peachtree Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Peachtree Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Peachtree Court offers parking.
Does 116 Peachtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Peachtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Peachtree Court have a pool?
No, 116 Peachtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Peachtree Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Peachtree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Peachtree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Peachtree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Peachtree Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Peachtree Court has units with air conditioning.

