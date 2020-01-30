All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

1118 Greenview Ln

1118 Greenview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Greenview Lane, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Kennedale is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, wraparound bar seating and stainless steel appliances. Covered rear patio and 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=8x8kWIj3GO&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Greenview Ln have any available units?
1118 Greenview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 1118 Greenview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Greenview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Greenview Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Greenview Ln offers parking.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln have a pool?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln have accessible units?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Greenview Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Greenview Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

