Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
106 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 106 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Oakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
