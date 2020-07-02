All apartments in Kendall County
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

9811 Monken

9811 Monken · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9811 Monken, Kendall County, TX 78006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous home in quiet, secluded gated community! Open floor plan with 13 ft ceilings! Beautiful white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Monken have any available units?
9811 Monken doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
Is 9811 Monken currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Monken is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Monken pet-friendly?
No, 9811 Monken is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall County.
Does 9811 Monken offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Monken offers parking.
Does 9811 Monken have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Monken does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Monken have a pool?
No, 9811 Monken does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Monken have accessible units?
No, 9811 Monken does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Monken have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Monken does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Monken have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Monken does not have units with air conditioning.
