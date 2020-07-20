All apartments in Kendall County
Find more places like 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall County, TX
/
31 NORTH CREEK LOOP
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

31 NORTH CREEK LOOP

31 North Creek Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31 North Creek Loop, Kendall County, TX 78013

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home on over 2 acres. Approx 1200 sq. ft. Lots of space. Perfect if you want a home in the country. Water Paid by Owner. Very unique opportunity. Vacant - EZ to show. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have any available units?
31 NORTH CREEK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
Is 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
31 NORTH CREEK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall County.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP offer parking?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have a pool?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 NORTH CREEK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCanyon Lake, TXFredericksburg, TXHelotes, TX
Selma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXWindcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXBalcones Heights, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District