31 NORTH CREEK LOOP

3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home on over 2 acres. Approx 1200 sq. ft. Lots of space. Perfect if you want a home in the country. Water Paid by Owner. Very unique opportunity. Vacant - EZ to show. Move in Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
