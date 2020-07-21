All apartments in Kendall County
Find more places like 1019 Marquis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall County, TX
/
1019 Marquis Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

1019 Marquis Drive

1019 Marquise · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1019 Marquise, Kendall County, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1019 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
Is 1019 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall County.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Marquis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Marquis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCanyon Lake, TXFredericksburg, TXHelotes, TX
Selma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXWindcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXBalcones Heights, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District