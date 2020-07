Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable, and ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile in most areas and carpet in bedrooms only. Wood burning fireplace, refrigerator, and 2 car covered carport. Located in the heart of Keller with easy access to schools including Keller High School! Great property, hurry to view. Owner is not considering pets.