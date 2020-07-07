Home sweet home.. walking distance to downtown and sidewalks to Schools -3 within walking distance.. Walk to Library!.. awesome location.. updated upgraded! Nice sized backyard with covered patio!.. Split bedroom arrangement ..Utility room .. Keller high school... New roof & gutters...Fresh and Clean...Ceiling fans.. no carpet... Better Hurry.. Move in tomorrow!!!! Room sizes and sq. feet Approximate..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 949 Indian Blanket Drive have any available units?
949 Indian Blanket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Indian Blanket Drive have?
Some of 949 Indian Blanket Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Indian Blanket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
949 Indian Blanket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.