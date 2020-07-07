Rent Calculator
937 Meadow Cir N
937 Meadow Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Location
937 Meadow Circle North, Keller, TX 76248
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great property for the price. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Currently tenant occupied. Carpet and home will be professionally professionally cleaned. Close proximity to Keller High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 Meadow Cir N have any available units?
937 Meadow Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Keller Rent Report
.
What amenities does 937 Meadow Cir N have?
Some of 937 Meadow Cir N's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 937 Meadow Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
937 Meadow Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Meadow Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 937 Meadow Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 937 Meadow Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 937 Meadow Cir N offers parking.
Does 937 Meadow Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Meadow Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Meadow Cir N have a pool?
No, 937 Meadow Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 937 Meadow Cir N have accessible units?
No, 937 Meadow Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Meadow Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Meadow Cir N has units with dishwashers.
