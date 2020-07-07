900 Meadow Circle N

Amenities

NOTE: 902 Meadow Circle N is the VACANT UNIT in this fourplex. NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and NEW carpet upstairs! Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Clean! Conveniently located near schools and shopping. Small, private back yard area, covered patio and small storage area. Utility room large enough for full size washer and dryer. One pet allowed at owner's sole discretion. No pet over 25 lbs allowed. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report to protect your security deposit.