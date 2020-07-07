All apartments in Keller
806 Clover Lane
806 Clover Lane

806 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

806 Clover Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Keller neighborhood. Close to Bear Creek Elementary, Keller Pointe and Bear Creek Park. Easy access to Keller Parkway (1709) and Hwy 377. Tenant must provide own fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

