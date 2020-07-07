806 Clover Lane

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Keller neighborhood. Close to Bear Creek Elementary, Keller Pointe and Bear Creek Park. Easy access to Keller Parkway (1709) and Hwy 377. Tenant must provide own fridge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
