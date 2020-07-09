All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 730 Bluebonnet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
730 Bluebonnet Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:10 AM

730 Bluebonnet Drive

730 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

730 Bluebonnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2story townhome offers hard surface flooring throughout downstairs.wet areas. Carpeted stairs and bedrooms! Large living room w fireplace leads n2 quaint kitchen complete w ceramic tiled floors, plenty of cabinet space. Half bathroom downstairs located across from utility closet which house washer.dryer connections. Both bedrooms located upstairs. Larger bedroom features vaulted ceilings.plenty of closet space. Secondary bedroom is nicely sized w adequate closet space. Full bathroom features tub.shower combo and built ins. Cozy, private fenced backyard features patio.wood fencing. Uncovered parking in front of building. Tenant responsible for maintaining backyard, Owner takes care of front common yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
730 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have?
Some of 730 Bluebonnet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 730 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 730 Bluebonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 730 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 730 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District