726 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

New paint. New flooring. New fixtures. New on New. Sunken living room greets you at the entry and is framed by handsome woodburning fireplace. A short hallway n2 the kitchen houses a half bath and nicely sized utility closet w washer.dryer connections. Eat in kitchen offers quaint dining nook w plenty of cabinets. All kitchen appliances included. Back patio offers nice retreat and enough green space to make you feel at home. Upstairs features both bedrooms w full bathroom. Bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, nice sized closets, carpet. 2 covered parking spots per unit. Owner maintains common yards in front and on sides of building. Residents are responsible for maintaining backyard.patios (front and back).