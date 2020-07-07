All apartments in Keller
726 Bluebonnet Drive

726 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Bluebonnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
New paint. New flooring. New fixtures. New on New. Sunken living room greets you at the entry and is framed by handsome woodburning fireplace. A short hallway n2 the kitchen houses a half bath and nicely sized utility closet w washer.dryer connections. Eat in kitchen offers quaint dining nook w plenty of cabinets. All kitchen appliances included. Back patio offers nice retreat and enough green space to make you feel at home. Upstairs features both bedrooms w full bathroom. Bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, nice sized closets, carpet. 2 covered parking spots per unit. Owner maintains common yards in front and on sides of building. Residents are responsible for maintaining backyard.patios (front and back).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
726 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have?
Some of 726 Bluebonnet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 Bluebonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 726 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

