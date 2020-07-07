All apartments in Keller
717 Cliffmoor Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

717 Cliffmoor Drive

717 Cliffmoor Drive
Location

717 Cliffmoor Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with master and private guest bedroom down!!! Hardwood floors throughout living areas! Two bedrooms and a gameroom with an offset room that could be a media room or a closet area for a 5th bedroom. Nice backyard area!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

