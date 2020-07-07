717 Cliffmoor Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with master and private guest bedroom down!!! Hardwood floors throughout living areas! Two bedrooms and a gameroom with an offset room that could be a media room or a closet area for a 5th bedroom. Nice backyard area!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
