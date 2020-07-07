All apartments in Keller
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

701 Windcrest Drive

701 Windcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Windcrest Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Property available 2-18-20. Nice 2-1.5 duplex on corner lot in desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, neutral colors, spacious rooms, pretty wood-look laminate flooring and so much more! Entry opens to a large living area with a classic brick fireplace and tray ceilings. Separate dinging area has a lovely chandelier and is adjacent to the bright kitchen with white cabinetry. Two nice-sized bedrooms, one full bath, one half bath with washer and dryer connections, both baths have extended countertops for extra storage. Backyard offers a large fenced in patio. Great location near parks, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Windcrest Drive have any available units?
701 Windcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Windcrest Drive have?
Some of 701 Windcrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Windcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Windcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Windcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Windcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 701 Windcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 701 Windcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 701 Windcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Windcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Windcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Windcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Windcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Windcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Windcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Windcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

