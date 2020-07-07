701 Windcrest Drive

Amenities

Property available 2-18-20. Nice 2-1.5 duplex on corner lot in desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, neutral colors, spacious rooms, pretty wood-look laminate flooring and so much more! Entry opens to a large living area with a classic brick fireplace and tray ceilings. Separate dinging area has a lovely chandelier and is adjacent to the bright kitchen with white cabinetry. Two nice-sized bedrooms, one full bath, one half bath with washer and dryer connections, both baths have extended countertops for extra storage. Backyard offers a large fenced in patio. Great location near parks, restaurants and shopping.