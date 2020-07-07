All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 687 Montana Court N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
687 Montana Court N
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:17 PM

687 Montana Court N

687 Montana Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

687 Montana Court North, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Montana Court N have any available units?
687 Montana Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 687 Montana Court N currently offering any rent specials?
687 Montana Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Montana Court N pet-friendly?
No, 687 Montana Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 687 Montana Court N offer parking?
Yes, 687 Montana Court N offers parking.
Does 687 Montana Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Montana Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Montana Court N have a pool?
No, 687 Montana Court N does not have a pool.
Does 687 Montana Court N have accessible units?
No, 687 Montana Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Montana Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 Montana Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Montana Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Montana Court N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District