All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 629 Cherry Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
629 Cherry Tree Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:12 PM

629 Cherry Tree Drive

629 Cherry Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

629 Cherry Tree Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 br. 2 ba, many updates. New wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan, 2 living & 2 eating areas. Gourmet kitchen. lots of cab & counter top space, pantry, island, sky light provides natural light,
high ceilings, arched windows, split br arrangement, office has double doors off entry or can be 4th br. New HVAC 2018. Private landscaped backyard with patio. Nice storage building on side of house, Keller schools, Mint condition. Community park & pool. NOTE: Owner-agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have any available units?
629 Cherry Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have?
Some of 629 Cherry Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Cherry Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 Cherry Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Cherry Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 Cherry Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 629 Cherry Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Cherry Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 629 Cherry Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 Cherry Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Cherry Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Cherry Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District