629 Cherry Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 4 br. 2 ba, many updates. New wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan, 2 living & 2 eating areas. Gourmet kitchen. lots of cab & counter top space, pantry, island, sky light provides natural light,

high ceilings, arched windows, split br arrangement, office has double doors off entry or can be 4th br. New HVAC 2018. Private landscaped backyard with patio. Nice storage building on side of house, Keller schools, Mint condition. Community park & pool. NOTE: Owner-agent