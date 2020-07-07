505 Ironwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful, Clean family home featuring sweeping staircase upon entry & private study with french doors. Lg. family room features fireplace, lots of windows, & opens to Huge kitchen & breakfast,gas cooking, big pantry,center island, and mom's desk area. Open to family room. Spacious master & bath featuring corner jetted tub, shower and large closet. Upstairs youll love the 3 nice sized bedrooms with large closets & 2 baths. Balcony overlooking family room. Huge Gameroom features built-ins and french doors. Wonderful Hidden Lakes with elementary school nearby, pools and Sky Creek Ranch Golf. **AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**