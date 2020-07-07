All apartments in Keller
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:52 AM

505 Ironwood Drive

505 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Ironwood Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, Clean family home featuring sweeping staircase upon entry & private study with french doors. Lg. family room features fireplace, lots of windows, & opens to Huge kitchen & breakfast,gas cooking, big pantry,center island, and mom's desk area. Open to family room. Spacious master & bath featuring corner jetted tub, shower and large closet. Upstairs youll love the 3 nice sized bedrooms with large closets & 2 baths. Balcony overlooking family room. Huge Gameroom features built-ins and french doors. Wonderful Hidden Lakes with elementary school nearby, pools and Sky Creek Ranch Golf. **AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
505 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 505 Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 505 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Ironwood Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 505 Ironwood Drive has a pool.
Does 505 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

