Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:45 PM

461 Pebblecreek Drive

461 Pebblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

461 Pebblecreek Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This nice two story home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, vaulted entry way, oversized master bath with built-in vanity, and a covered porch. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have any available units?
461 Pebblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have?
Some of 461 Pebblecreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Pebblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 Pebblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Pebblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 461 Pebblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive offer parking?
No, 461 Pebblecreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Pebblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 461 Pebblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 Pebblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Pebblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Pebblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

