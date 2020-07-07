All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 440 E Hill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
440 E Hill St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:55 PM

440 E Hill St

440 East Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

440 East Hill Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Keller is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=egvIvJZFLL&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 E Hill St have any available units?
440 E Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 440 E Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
440 E Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 E Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 E Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 440 E Hill St offer parking?
No, 440 E Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 440 E Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 E Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 E Hill St have a pool?
No, 440 E Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 440 E Hill St have accessible units?
No, 440 E Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 440 E Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 E Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 E Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 E Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District