415 Marsha Street
415 Marsha Street

415 Marsha Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Marsha Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Lots of updates! New appliances and granite countertops in Kitchen! Completely remodeled Inside! Carpet in bedrooms! New Garage Door! Great location. Shaded backyard. Cute floorplan. Walk in closet in master. Antique tub in guest bath. Move In Ready. Keller ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Marsha Street have any available units?
415 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Marsha Street have?
Some of 415 Marsha Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Marsha Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Marsha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 415 Marsha Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Marsha Street offers parking.
Does 415 Marsha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Marsha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Marsha Street have a pool?
No, 415 Marsha Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Marsha Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Marsha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Marsha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Marsha Street has units with dishwashers.

