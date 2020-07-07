Lots of updates! New appliances and granite countertops in Kitchen! Completely remodeled Inside! Carpet in bedrooms! New Garage Door! Great location. Shaded backyard. Cute floorplan. Walk in closet in master. Antique tub in guest bath. Move In Ready. Keller ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 Marsha Street have any available units?
415 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Marsha Street have?
Some of 415 Marsha Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.