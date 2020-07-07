415 Marsha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Lots of updates! New appliances and granite countertops in Kitchen! Completely remodeled Inside! Carpet in bedrooms! New Garage Door! Great location. Shaded backyard. Cute floorplan. Walk in closet in master. Antique tub in guest bath. Move In Ready. Keller ISD