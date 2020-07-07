All apartments in Keller
413 Pearl Street

413 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 Pearl Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
nice treed lot, breakfast area off kitchen, entry hall into living room. all bedrooms off hallway. two full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Pearl Street have any available units?
413 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Pearl Street have?
Some of 413 Pearl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 413 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 413 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 413 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.

