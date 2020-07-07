All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 412 Lorine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
412 Lorine Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

412 Lorine Street

412 Lorine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

412 Lorine Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single Story, KISD! Near Bear Creek Park, Farmer's Market, trails, Keller point for swim, or Main Street. This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. Large back yard. Highly sought after Keller ISD Schools. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Lorine Street have any available units?
412 Lorine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Lorine Street have?
Some of 412 Lorine Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Lorine Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Lorine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Lorine Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 Lorine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 412 Lorine Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 Lorine Street offers parking.
Does 412 Lorine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Lorine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Lorine Street have a pool?
Yes, 412 Lorine Street has a pool.
Does 412 Lorine Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Lorine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Lorine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Lorine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District