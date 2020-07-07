412 Lorine Street

Single Story, KISD! Near Bear Creek Park, Farmer's Market, trails, Keller point for swim, or Main Street. This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. Large back yard. Highly sought after Keller ISD Schools. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
