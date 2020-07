Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Cute home with a fireplace and large covered back patio. The home has all new flooring, with tile floors throughout the entire home. Yard will be landscaped as weather permits. Recent foundation work completed. Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space with a newer dishwasher. No active collections and you must have verifiable rent history. No large dogs or playground equipment in the backyard. Short term lease available with special provisions