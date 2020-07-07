All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 401 Apache Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
401 Apache Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Apache Trail

401 Apache Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

401 Apache Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,654 sf home is located in Keller, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Apache Trail have any available units?
401 Apache Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Apache Trail have?
Some of 401 Apache Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
401 Apache Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Apache Trail is pet friendly.
Does 401 Apache Trail offer parking?
Yes, 401 Apache Trail offers parking.
Does 401 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Apache Trail have a pool?
No, 401 Apache Trail does not have a pool.
Does 401 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 401 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District