Home
/
Keller, TX
/
329 Sioux Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 Sioux Street
329 Sioux Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
329 Sioux Street, Keller, TX 76248
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
KELLER ISD, Walking distance to schools and parks! Beautiful 3-2-2 home with large master bedroom! Water filtration system, large backyard with a fire pit, garden and storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 Sioux Street have any available units?
329 Sioux Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Keller Rent Report
.
What amenities does 329 Sioux Street have?
Some of 329 Sioux Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 329 Sioux Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Sioux Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Sioux Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Sioux Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 329 Sioux Street offer parking?
Yes, 329 Sioux Street offers parking.
Does 329 Sioux Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Sioux Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Sioux Street have a pool?
No, 329 Sioux Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Sioux Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Sioux Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Sioux Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Sioux Street has units with dishwashers.
