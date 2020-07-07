Rent Calculator
All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 320 Pearl St. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
320 Pearl St. - 2
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Pearl St. - 2
320 Pearl St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
320 Pearl St, Keller, TX 76248
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bottom floor unit with updated floors and paint. Water and trash included in rent.
Nice apartment complex in Keller.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have any available units?
320 Pearl St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Keller Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have?
Some of 320 Pearl St. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Pearl St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Pearl St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Pearl St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Pearl St. - 2 offers parking.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Pearl St. - 2 has units with dishwashers.
