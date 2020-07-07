All apartments in Keller
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:05 PM

320 Pearl St. - 2

320 Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

320 Pearl St, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bottom floor unit with updated floors and paint. Water and trash included in rent.
Nice apartment complex in Keller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have any available units?
320 Pearl St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have?
Some of 320 Pearl St. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Pearl St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Pearl St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Pearl St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Pearl St. - 2 offers parking.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 320 Pearl St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Pearl St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Pearl St. - 2 has units with dishwashers.

