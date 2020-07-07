312 S Pearson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car home on acreage in Keller ISD. Fresh paint and new carpet make this one move-in-ready. Light and bright with tall windows and hardwoods. Large kitchen includes granite counters, walk in panty, breakfast bar, gas stove top, black and stainless appliances, built in microwave and double under mount sink. Spacious dining room opens to family room featuring stone fireplace with gas logs. Large master suite, office and utility rooms are down. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bath, plus 2nd living room and another full bath. Private expansive yard surrounds this comfortable family home.