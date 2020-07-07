All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 312 S Pearson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
312 S Pearson Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:09 PM

312 S Pearson Lane

312 South Pearson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

312 South Pearson Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car home on acreage in Keller ISD. Fresh paint and new carpet make this one move-in-ready. Light and bright with tall windows and hardwoods. Large kitchen includes granite counters, walk in panty, breakfast bar, gas stove top, black and stainless appliances, built in microwave and double under mount sink. Spacious dining room opens to family room featuring stone fireplace with gas logs. Large master suite, office and utility rooms are down. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bath, plus 2nd living room and another full bath. Private expansive yard surrounds this comfortable family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S Pearson Lane have any available units?
312 S Pearson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 S Pearson Lane have?
Some of 312 S Pearson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 S Pearson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 S Pearson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S Pearson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 S Pearson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 312 S Pearson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 S Pearson Lane offers parking.
Does 312 S Pearson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S Pearson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S Pearson Lane have a pool?
No, 312 S Pearson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 S Pearson Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 S Pearson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S Pearson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 S Pearson Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District