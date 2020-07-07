All apartments in Keller
301 Elkhorn Trail
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:42 AM

301 Elkhorn Trail

301 Elkhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

301 Elkhorn Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Villa Home completed fall of 2017. Hardwood floors,vaulted ceilings with beams, corner lot, light & bright. Backs to greenbelt! Gorgeous kitchen, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, stunning granite, subway tile, huge island, walk in pantry & a butlers pantry. Kitchen is open to breakfast area & spacious living room with gorgeous cast stone fireplace with gas logs & cathedral ceiling. Features include a study with hardwood floors & french doors,formal dining room,upgraded light fixtures.Spacious master suite with a luxurious master bath & huge walk in closet.2 additional bedrooms,1 full bath & a powder room.Great location! Walk to parks, dining, shopping. Refrigerator and washer & dryer furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Elkhorn Trail have any available units?
301 Elkhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Elkhorn Trail have?
Some of 301 Elkhorn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Elkhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
301 Elkhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Elkhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 301 Elkhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 301 Elkhorn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 301 Elkhorn Trail offers parking.
Does 301 Elkhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Elkhorn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Elkhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 301 Elkhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 301 Elkhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 301 Elkhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Elkhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Elkhorn Trail has units with dishwashers.

