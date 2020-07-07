301 Elkhorn Trail

Amenities

Fabulous Villa Home completed fall of 2017. Hardwood floors,vaulted ceilings with beams, corner lot, light & bright. Backs to greenbelt! Gorgeous kitchen, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, stunning granite, subway tile, huge island, walk in pantry & a butlers pantry. Kitchen is open to breakfast area & spacious living room with gorgeous cast stone fireplace with gas logs & cathedral ceiling. Features include a study with hardwood floors & french doors,formal dining room,upgraded light fixtures.Spacious master suite with a luxurious master bath & huge walk in closet.2 additional bedrooms,1 full bath & a powder room.Great location! Walk to parks, dining, shopping. Refrigerator and washer & dryer furnished