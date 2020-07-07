Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2800 Wildcreek Court
2800 Wildcreek Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2800 Wildcreek Court, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Gorgeous one story home located on private corner lot in Hidden Lakes! This home features 4 bedroom, 2 bath, study, formal dining, hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have any available units?
2800 Wildcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Keller Rent Report
.
Is 2800 Wildcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Wildcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Wildcreek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court offer parking?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have a pool?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Wildcreek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Wildcreek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Wildcreek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
