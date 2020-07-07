All apartments in Keller
251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4

251 Town Center Lane · No Longer Available
Location

251 Town Center Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Rent:$1,250
Apartment Amenities

Pet Friendly Apartments
Limited Access Buildings
Carports & Garages Available
24-Hour Fitness Center
Salt Water Pool & Spa
24-Hour On-Call Emergency Maintenance
Interior Elevators, Interior Corridors & Trash Chutes
Immediate Access to Walking Trails
16 Individual Townhomes With 2-Car Attached Garage
Landscaped Courtyards With Fountains
WI-FI in Community Areas
Community Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen & 2 Community Grills

Your Home

Handicap Access
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Energy Efficient Appliances
Two-Tone Granite Counters
9-20 Ft. Ceiling
Walk-In Closets
Storage
Black Appliances
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Gourmet Kitchen Islands
Faux Wood Plank Flooring
2-Story Townhomes
Attached Garages*
Panoramic View
Ceiling Fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have any available units?
251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have?
Some of 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 currently offering any rent specials?
251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 is pet friendly.
Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 offer parking?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 offers parking.
Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have a pool?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 has a pool.
Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have accessible units?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 has accessible units.
Does 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Town Center Ln Unit: A4 does not have units with dishwashers.

