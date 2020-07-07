All apartments in Keller
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
251 Town Center Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

251 Town Center Ln

251 Town Center Lane · No Longer Available
Location

251 Town Center Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Grapevine/ Roanoke/ Keller Area
Keller 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $970-$1425

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Concierge Services, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 193

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Town Center Ln have any available units?
251 Town Center Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Town Center Ln have?
Some of 251 Town Center Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Town Center Ln currently offering any rent specials?
251 Town Center Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Town Center Ln pet-friendly?
No, 251 Town Center Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 251 Town Center Ln offer parking?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln offers parking.
Does 251 Town Center Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Town Center Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Town Center Ln have a pool?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln has a pool.
Does 251 Town Center Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln has accessible units.
Does 251 Town Center Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Town Center Ln has units with dishwashers.

