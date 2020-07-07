Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath. Master bedroom is separated from other three bedrooms. Property has separate dinning room with a kitchen with additional eat in area. Kitchen has a double oven with plenty of cabinet space. Living area has fireplace with gas logs. Property has an enclosed patio with nice outside deck. Outside storage shed. Two car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 Dodge Trl have any available units?
229 Dodge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Dodge Trl have?
Some of 229 Dodge Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Dodge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
229 Dodge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Dodge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Dodge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 229 Dodge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 229 Dodge Trl offers parking.
Does 229 Dodge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Dodge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Dodge Trl have a pool?
No, 229 Dodge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 229 Dodge Trl have accessible units?
No, 229 Dodge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Dodge Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Dodge Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
