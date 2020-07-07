229 Dodge Trl

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath. Master bedroom is separated from other three bedrooms. Property has separate dinning room with a kitchen with additional eat in area. Kitchen has a double oven with plenty of cabinet space. Living area has fireplace with gas logs. Property has an enclosed patio with nice outside deck. Outside storage shed. Two car garage