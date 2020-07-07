All apartments in Keller
223 Rodeo Drive
223 Rodeo Drive

223 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

223 Rodeo Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2- car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
223 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Rodeo Drive have?
Some of 223 Rodeo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 223 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 223 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 223 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 223 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

