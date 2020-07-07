223 Rodeo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2- car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.