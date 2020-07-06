All apartments in Keller
Find more places like
219 Cutting Horse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
219 Cutting Horse Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:13 AM

219 Cutting Horse Lane

219 Cutting Horse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

219 Cutting Horse Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,524 sq ft, 2 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have any available units?
219 Cutting Horse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 219 Cutting Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 Cutting Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Cutting Horse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Cutting Horse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane offer parking?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Cutting Horse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Cutting Horse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with PoolKeller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District