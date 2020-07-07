All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 Arabian Lane

214 Arabian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

214 Arabian Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Arabian Lane have any available units?
214 Arabian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Arabian Lane have?
Some of 214 Arabian Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Arabian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 Arabian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Arabian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 214 Arabian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 214 Arabian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 214 Arabian Lane offers parking.
Does 214 Arabian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Arabian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Arabian Lane have a pool?
No, 214 Arabian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 214 Arabian Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 Arabian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Arabian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Arabian Lane has units with dishwashers.

