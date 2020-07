Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Keller ISD School. The open kitchen with granite counter top, has a gas cooktop, over sized stainless steel sink, ceramic tiles, and 42 inch cabinets. PThe gas logged fireplace sets off the nice sized family room with neutral colors and vaulted ceilings. You must see to appreciate. Lease to start June 15th. Please do not spray any disinfected sprayer inside the house.