2115 Rim Rock Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:11 PM

2115 Rim Rock Drive

2115 Rim Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Rim Rock Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have any available units?
2115 Rim Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 2115 Rim Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Rim Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Rim Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Rim Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Rim Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

