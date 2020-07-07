All apartments in Keller
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:21 PM

2102 Ridgecliff Drive

2102 Ridgecliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Ridgecliff Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,769 sq ft, 2 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have any available units?
2102 Ridgecliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have?
Some of 2102 Ridgecliff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Ridgecliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Ridgecliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Ridgecliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive offer parking?
No, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Ridgecliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Ridgecliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

