210 Rodeo Drive
210 Rodeo Drive

210 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Rodeo Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 story home in Keller ISD has 3 beds,2 baths. Updated paint and flooring throughout. This home also has a great outdoor patio and entertaining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
210 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Rodeo Drive have?
Some of 210 Rodeo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Rodeo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 210 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Rodeo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Rodeo Drive has units with dishwashers.

