All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 2085 Quarter Horse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
2085 Quarter Horse Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:01 AM

2085 Quarter Horse Lane

2085 Quarter Horse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2085 Quarter Horse Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,624 sq ft, 1 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have any available units?
2085 Quarter Horse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 2085 Quarter Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Quarter Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Quarter Horse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane offer parking?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2085 Quarter Horse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2085 Quarter Horse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District