Keller, TX
2084 Rodeo Court
2084 Rodeo Court

2084 Rodeo Court · No Longer Available
2084 Rodeo Court, Keller, TX 76248

pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,391 sq ft, 2 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2084 Rodeo Court have any available units?
2084 Rodeo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 2084 Rodeo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2084 Rodeo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 Rodeo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2084 Rodeo Court is pet friendly.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court offer parking?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not offer parking.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court have a pool?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not have a pool.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court have accessible units?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2084 Rodeo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2084 Rodeo Court does not have units with air conditioning.

