2082 Palomino Trail

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath in Keller ISD! Spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room with fireplace. Laminate floors throughout. Pretty back yard and covered patio. Ready for immediate move in.