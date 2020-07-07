2082 Palomino Trail

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath in Keller ISD! Spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room with fireplace. Laminate floors throughout. Pretty back yard and covered patio. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
