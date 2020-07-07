All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 205 Sorrel Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
205 Sorrel Trl
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:39 PM

205 Sorrel Trl

205 Sorrell Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

205 Sorrell Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Keller is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Separate dining area off the kitchen. 2 car garage and large rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=4eN73wGqNE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Sorrel Trl have any available units?
205 Sorrel Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 205 Sorrel Trl currently offering any rent specials?
205 Sorrel Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Sorrel Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Sorrel Trl is pet friendly.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl offer parking?
Yes, 205 Sorrel Trl offers parking.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Sorrel Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl have a pool?
No, 205 Sorrel Trl does not have a pool.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl have accessible units?
No, 205 Sorrel Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Sorrel Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Sorrel Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Sorrel Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District