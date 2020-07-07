All apartments in Keller
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:19 PM

205 Pate Orr Road North

205 Pate Orr Road North · No Longer Available
Location

205 Pate Orr Road North, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Corner 4 plex unit with a nice little fenced in back yard area. This home features 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Landscaping included in rent. Tenant to pay water and electric. Washer and Dryer Connections in unit.
$250 OFF 1st MONTH RENT WITH 18 month LEASE!!
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

