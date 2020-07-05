All apartments in Keller
Find more places like
203 Pate Orr Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
203 Pate Orr Road N
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:51 AM

203 Pate Orr Road N

203 Pate Orr Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

203 Pate Orr Road North, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained two story fourplex end unit. Property features two bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath downstairs. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Ceiling fans. All Kitchen appliances included. Lawn maintenance included. Keller ISD. Fenced in back yard. Large back covered porch. Large full size utility closet. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 203 Pate Orr Road N have any available units?
203 Pate Orr Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Pate Orr Road N have?
Some of 203 Pate Orr Road N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Pate Orr Road N currently offering any rent specials?
203 Pate Orr Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Pate Orr Road N pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Pate Orr Road N is pet friendly.
Does 203 Pate Orr Road N offer parking?
No, 203 Pate Orr Road N does not offer parking.
Does 203 Pate Orr Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Pate Orr Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Pate Orr Road N have a pool?
No, 203 Pate Orr Road N does not have a pool.
Does 203 Pate Orr Road N have accessible units?
No, 203 Pate Orr Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Pate Orr Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Pate Orr Road N has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with PoolKeller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District