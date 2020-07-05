203 Pate Orr Road N.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Well maintained two story fourplex end unit. Property features two bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath downstairs. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Ceiling fans. All Kitchen appliances included. Lawn maintenance included. Keller ISD. Fenced in back yard. Large back covered porch. Large full size utility closet. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.