Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2016 Hickory Hollow Lane

2016 Hickory Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Hickory Hollow Lane, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in sought after North Keller! Huge yard and gorgeous pool! One level home with plenty of room to live and play. Immaculate! Fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances, new landscaping, remodeled pool. Quiet culdesac, mature trees, peaceful neighborhood. Easy access to DFW Airport. Award-winning Keller Schools! Awesome eat-in-kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Wonderful living room with stone fireplace. Second large living area with sliding glass door leading to HUGE yard with sparkling pool...newer pebble-tec finish! Large gated driveway and storage shed. Perfect home for entertaining inside and out or just relaxing by the pool. Yard and pool maintenance included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have any available units?
2016 Hickory Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have?
Some of 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Hickory Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Hickory Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

