2016 Hickory Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in sought after North Keller! Huge yard and gorgeous pool! One level home with plenty of room to live and play. Immaculate! Fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances, new landscaping, remodeled pool. Quiet culdesac, mature trees, peaceful neighborhood. Easy access to DFW Airport. Award-winning Keller Schools! Awesome eat-in-kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Wonderful living room with stone fireplace. Second large living area with sliding glass door leading to HUGE yard with sparkling pool...newer pebble-tec finish! Large gated driveway and storage shed. Perfect home for entertaining inside and out or just relaxing by the pool. Yard and pool maintenance included in rent!