2015 Ottinger Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Gated Custom Brick Home on 2.5 Acrest w Porte Corchere & 3 car garage*Great Location just off Hwy 114 & Edge of West Lake & West Lake Academy*Sets back off the road for Privacy*Open Floor Plan w Vaulted Ceilings Lots of windows*Many updates include:New wood floors*Plantation Shutters*Granite Counter Tops*Large Kitchen Island*New Hardware*New Double glass Shower in Master w Travertine floors*3 Bedrooms on Main Floor*2 Guest rooms are roomy w Jack & Jill Bath & walk in closets*Private Master Suite is spacious in every way*3 Large walk in closets one with island & cedar closet*Kitchen has Huge New Island*Dual Dishwashers*warming oven*SS Appliances*Upstairs has Office*Flex space & Great Media room w Full Bar area*