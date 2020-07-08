All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2015 Ottinger Road

2015 Ottinger Road · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Ottinger Road, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Gated Custom Brick Home on 2.5 Acrest w Porte Corchere & 3 car garage*Great Location just off Hwy 114 & Edge of West Lake & West Lake Academy*Sets back off the road for Privacy*Open Floor Plan w Vaulted Ceilings Lots of windows*Many updates include:New wood floors*Plantation Shutters*Granite Counter Tops*Large Kitchen Island*New Hardware*New Double glass Shower in Master w Travertine floors*3 Bedrooms on Main Floor*2 Guest rooms are roomy w Jack & Jill Bath & walk in closets*Private Master Suite is spacious in every way*3 Large walk in closets one with island & cedar closet*Kitchen has Huge New Island*Dual Dishwashers*warming oven*SS Appliances*Upstairs has Office*Flex space & Great Media room w Full Bar area*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Ottinger Road have any available units?
2015 Ottinger Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Ottinger Road have?
Some of 2015 Ottinger Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Ottinger Road currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Ottinger Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Ottinger Road pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Ottinger Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2015 Ottinger Road offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Ottinger Road offers parking.
Does 2015 Ottinger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Ottinger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Ottinger Road have a pool?
No, 2015 Ottinger Road does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Ottinger Road have accessible units?
No, 2015 Ottinger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Ottinger Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Ottinger Road has units with dishwashers.

