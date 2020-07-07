201 King Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio, fenced backyard, storage unit and tons of shade trees! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.