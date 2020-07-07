All apartments in Keller
201 King Trail

201 King Trail · No Longer Available
Location

201 King Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio, fenced backyard, storage unit and tons of shade trees! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 King Trail have any available units?
201 King Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 King Trail have?
Some of 201 King Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 King Trail currently offering any rent specials?
201 King Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 King Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 King Trail is pet friendly.
Does 201 King Trail offer parking?
Yes, 201 King Trail offers parking.
Does 201 King Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 King Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 King Trail have a pool?
No, 201 King Trail does not have a pool.
Does 201 King Trail have accessible units?
No, 201 King Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 201 King Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 King Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

